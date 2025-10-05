Sheffield green belt: Housebuilder targets field in Stannington village for 120 homes

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 5th Oct 2025, 14:11 BST
A housebuilder has put forward plans for 120 homes in green belt as inspectors assess which areas of Sheffield should be built on.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is promoting a field between Riggs High Road and Stannington Road in Stannington.

It ‘does not strongly contribute to green belt purposes,’ it says, and it could finish the estate within four years.

120 houses could be built on the edge of Stannington by Barratt David Wilson Homes.placeholder image
120 houses could be built on the edge of Stannington by Barratt David Wilson Homes. | BDW Homes

The plot is not among the 14 green belt sites earmarked for 3,529 homes by Sheffield City Council as part of the Local Plan.

Government inspectors are assessing those proposals, which aim to meet targets set by government.

But Barratt David Wilson is promoting several other green belt plots it hopes to develop if any of the 14 sites are delayed or rejected.

120 houses could be built on a green belt field off Riggs High Road in Stannington.placeholder image
120 houses could be built on a green belt field off Riggs High Road in Stannington. | BDW Homes

A report for the firm states: ‘It would appear that capacities assigned to proposed green belt release sites are in places overly optimistic and not entirely reflective of prevailing constraints. We also consider this represents a major risk to delivery and the soundness of the Plan’.

It adds: ‘As a result of the above, we consider further sites need to be brought forward to address the shortfall in housing and the land at Riggs High Road, Stannington presents a logical area for green belt release and housing development’.

The firm is also promoting a 210-acre site for 1,200 homes in green belt near Mosborough, Sheffield.

The Sheffield Local Plan includes targets for 38,000 homes and 654 acres of employment land - including 3,529 homes and employment land on 14 green belt sites.

Government inspectors are set to issue a report before Christmas. It will be subject to more public consultation - likely to be early next year.

Inspectors will then produce a final report which will go to Sheffield City Council for a decision, expected in summer next year, a spokesperson for the authority said.

Each development will need to go through the normal planning process - when people can object again.

The Star approached Barratt David Wilson Homes for comment.

