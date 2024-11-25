Ongoing road closure after temporary flood defence installed in Sheffield
Clyde Road including the footbridge, between Broadfield Road and Saxon Road, will be closed while the defence is in place.
A permanent replacement is being planned, but it will “take a while to get in place” according to the Environment Agency.
Kimberley MacPherson, the agency’s flood operations manager for the region, said: “Whilst the temporary defence is in place, Clyde Road will need to be closed, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“Although the road is shut, all businesses remain open.
“Our main priority is the safety of the community, and we will continue to support affected residents and river users and work in close partnership with Sheffield City Council. The footbridge remains closed for public safety.”
The defence, near Saxon Road, reduces flood risk in the area after a section of defence wall collapsed from heavy rain in October.
Access gaps in the temporary defence will be filled as required in advance of high river levels, to ensure properties are protected.
Mohamed Edroos, assistant director of highways at Sheffield City Council, said: “The council’s priority continues to be the safety of our communities.
“We are working with our construction partner, Amey along with the Environment Agency to ensure minimal impact to residents and businesses while work is ongoing.
“We ask our communities to bear with us until the works are complete and accesses can be made safe again.”
You can check flood risk and sign up for flood warnings on the government’s website.
