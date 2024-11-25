Environment Agency bosses have issued an update on a flood warning, which earlier advised residents in a Sheffield village to leave their houses.

The red warning was issued by the Environment Agency last night, with residents being urged to move their families to a safe place, and it remained in place this morning following heavy rainfall and water from melting snow entering the rivers.

It affected a handful of homes and businesses in the north of Beighton, in the South East of Sheffield, close to the River Rother, specifically on Woodhouse Lane, Rotherham Road and Crown Works Industrial Estate.

It urged residents to move their family and pets to a safe place.

However, the Agency has now issued an update - removing the warning, but saying it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The EA said in the update: “This flood warning was issued yesterday evening (Sunday 24 November 2024) based on river level and forecast information available from our systems.

”Following this, our operational staff sent to site confirmed that there was no expected risk of flooding. This flood warning is therefore being removed.

“Rivers will remain responsive to any further rainfall over the coming days. Low spots on local roads are likely to be affected by surface water. Avoid driving through flood water. We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Some parts of the UK have already experienced serious flooding as a result of storm Bert, with South Wales having been hard hit.