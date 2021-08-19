Council pledges support for family of boy who died in fall at Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel, Blonk Street

Sheffield Council bosses have pleged to provide any support they can to help the family of a boy who died after falling from a high-rise hotel.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:55 pm

The five-year-old boy died yesterday after the incident at the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in the city centre, which was reported to police as a fall from a window at the hotel.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said today: “This is absolutely devastating, just so incredibly sad. As a council we are in close contact with the police and will provide any support that we can to the family – my heart goes out to them.

"It is not appropriate for me to comment further while police investigations into this tragedy continue.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Metropolital Hotel, Blonk Street

Police have now put out an appeal for information to help them piece together what happened in the incident, which was reported at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 18.

Child dies after tragic fall from Sheffield hotel window

Messages of support for family after boy dies in tragic fall at Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in Sheffield

Shocked residents and workers ask how child could have died after tragic fall from Sheffield hotel window

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor