The five-year-old boy died yesterday after the incident at the Metropolitan Hotel on Blonk Street in the city centre, which was reported to police as a fall from a window at the hotel.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield City Council, said today: “This is absolutely devastating, just so incredibly sad. As a council we are in close contact with the police and will provide any support that we can to the family – my heart goes out to them.

"It is not appropriate for me to comment further while police investigations into this tragedy continue.”

Metropolital Hotel, Blonk Street

Police have now put out an appeal for information to help them piece together what happened in the incident, which was reported at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, August 18.