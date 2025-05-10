Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of Star readers have responded to Yorkshire Water launching drought plans as fears of a hosepipe ban grow after the driest February, March and April in Yorkshire for almost 90 years.

The firm says it has taken steps to ensure supplies in dry periods including using its grid network to move water around.

But as much as 100 million litres of extra water were used as temperatures spiked recently. And it has urged customers to “make small changes” to protect sources into the summer.

Low water at Ladybower reservoir, which supplies Sheffield, on Friday May 9.

Yorkshire Water’s reservoir levels are at 73.1 per cent of capacity compared with an average for this time of year of 89.5 per cent.

It comes as the Met Office’s long range forecast for the UK - up to May 21 - indicates it will continue to be mostly dry.

But on The Star’s Facebook page more than 300 readers balked at any suggestion of a hose pipe ban and lashed out at higher bills - which rose by 29 per cent in April - leaks, management salaries and shareholders.

Simon Morris said: “They can do one! Price of my water, I’m washing all three cars four times a day!”

Low water at Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield on Friday May 9 after the driest February, March and April in Yorkshire for almost 90 years.

Donna Wainwright said: “If I’m paying for it I’m using it!”

Sara Oates said: “Maybe if they fix some of their leaks... just saying.”

Ken Moore said: “If they didn't pay huge dividends to their shareholders maybe they could upgrade the infrastructure.

“The UK has the only privatised water industry in Europe And pays the highest water prices in Europe. What a coincidence!”

Kevin Freeman said: “Need to sort Yorkshire Water out total rip off bills increased by around £200.

Low water at Ladybower reservoir has seen Yorkshire Water launch drought plans as fears grow of a hosepipe ban. | NW

“It rains here enough during autumn and winter to cope with a summer like 1976. All senior management and directors should receive no bonus and get wages cut in line with their productivity.”

Colin Yates was one of a very few who had a different view.

“Even though we pay a high price for water we cannot use what isn’t there. Yorkshire Water can’t manufacture it and the fact is it hasn’t rained for ages and there is none forecast.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson blamed regulators for failing to encourage water companies to spend what they needed to deliver the performance expected.

They added: “This constrained the investment we were able to put into our operations in recent price review periods.

“In December 2024, our plans for our largest ever environmental investment were agreed by Ofwat and we've already begun that investment, including in our operations across Sheffield. Bill increases will help to fund that over the next five years.

"Of course, we know this is a difficult time with many bills increasing for consumers, so we’ve increased the financial support we’re offering to our customers and would urge anyone struggling with their bills to contact us to see if we can help them.

“At recent bill events in Sheffield, we were able to save customers who came to speak to us about their bills more than £8,000, so we would encourage people to contact us and see if they qualify for any of the £375m of financial support we have available over the next five years.

"Bonuses are determined by an independent remuneration committee, taking into account the robust and varied performance measures of our bonus scheme, including customer service, leakage, drinking water quality and environmental measures, as well as considering the wider performance of the business in the round.

Low water at Ladybower reservoir near Sheffield. | NW

“The outcome last year against the performance was below the maximum bonus allowance. The committee took the extra step of reducing the bonuses for executive directors by around a third to take into account the company’s environmental performance not being where we want it to be.

“These bonuses were paid by shareholders and not Yorkshire Water customers. “Additionally, dividends are not taken out of the business, they are used to service debt on borrowing from previous investments made in Yorkshire Water's operations."