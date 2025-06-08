Wharncliffe Side

Sheffield Council is seeking to reassure residents who have concerns over schools, GP surgeries, roads and public transport if new homes get built on Sheffield green belt land.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council has unveiled plans for 3,529 houses, 130 acres for business, three schools and two graveyards spread across 14 green belt sites.

It would be the biggest loss of protected green belt land ever- some 809 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals are to meet government housing quotas in the Local Plan, which is a blueprint for development over the next 14 years.

Residents can have their say as part of a six-week public consultation, which runs until Friday, July 11.

People can get involved by going to the ‘Have Your Say’ section of the Sheffield City Council website.

A number of communities affected by the plans are campaignimg against extra homes being built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danial Clarke, from Wharncliffe Side, is among those concerned about more housing in the village.

“We don’t have a GP, our buses only run every hour, we have no train links, no pharmacy. We are only a small village with two pubs, a post office and a Chinese,” he said.

"We don’t really have a park, this is probably the only green space that we have got, and they want to take it away from us.”

Sheffield Council said there would be an increased requirement on developers in relation to the provision of affordable housing, improvements to infrastructure, transport improvements and provision of or improved accessible green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any necessary infrastructure will be delivered alongside the new homes, ensuring there is good public transport, road improvements and improvements to schools and healthcare facilities such as GP surgeries.

Any proposed developments would he required to go through the usual planning process, with members of the public able to have the chance to comment on the proposals.