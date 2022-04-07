Rotherham land with history of "vandalism, tipping, graffiti and drug use” will not be sealed off following objections

The applicant sought retrospective permission to include a 3.1m wide plot of land between the boundary with Roundwood Golf Course and a number of homes on Roundwood Grove, within the garden areas of the houses.

The gardens would have been extended between approx. 6.5m to 9.9m in length to include the land – which objectors say is an “important local amenity”.

Paul Seekings told the meeting: “There seems to have been an organised, door to door campaign to garner objections from residents who this application simply does not affect.”

Mr Seekings said the plan would “regenerate scrubland with a long history of of anti social behaviour.

“Vandalism, tipping, graffiti and drug use hasn’t always been reported as the remote location of the land means that most are not caught in the act.”

“After the regeneration, the land will be used for growing fruit and veg an, a children’s play area, [and] a greenhouse to generally improve the appearance of this area.

“It will create safe, clean spaces for our families to enjoy gardening and playing with grandchildren. It does not stop any resident traversing the rear of Roundwood Grove.

“We are all witness to how this land has been used and can hand on heart say it has not been used regularly by vehicles for a very long time.

“This is backed up by historical photos taken nine years apart that clearly show the end of the lane to be overgrown at each end.

“It’s very clear this is not about objecting on access grounds. It’s about blocking this application at all costs.”

Objector Sue Metcalfe said complaints about antisocial behaviour and flytipping are “exaggerated”.

Mrs Metcalfe told the meeting: “The objectors object to the principle of garden development on the existing lane and green space, which is an important local amenity.

“It has never been scrublands, as one of those in support to the application has suggested presumably in an attempt to downplay the status of the back lane.

“The application site includes a pre-existing right of way, and green space.

“The existing lane and green space should be left as it is.

“Fencing off part of the lane is the first step in obtaining possessory title to the land.

“Encouraging this by granting permission for the application would set not only a precedent for garden development on the rest of the lane…..it would set a precedent which may prejudice other rights of way, yet to be formally recognised.

“The existing route, and the use of the lane as a public thoroughfare should be protected for the greater good of the many who regard the lane as a key local amenity, rather than for the benefit of the few who want to use the lane and green space as an extension of their back gardens.”