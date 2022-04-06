South Yorkshire Combined Authority Mayor Dan Jarvis said yesterday that South Yorkshire had not been awarded any funding, despite a £474m bid.

He said that the county had been “shafted” by ministers, who earmarked no funding for buses in the latest proposal published by the Department for Transport.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, told today’s (April 6) cabinet meeting that South Yorkshire is the only combined authority in the country not to receive any funding.

“We are the only Combined Authority in the country not to get monies for bus improvements,” he added.

“It’s unbelievable.The bid was exactly the same as most of the others, be cause we’re all trying to do the same things.

“That was a political decision not to give it to South Yorkshire.

“Our three Conservative MPs out in South Yorkshire, what are they going to do about that?

“They have access to ministers that we don’t, so I’m anticipating that they will be knocking down the Department of Transport doors and saying what’s going on.”

Councillor Chris Lamb, cabinet spokesperson for environment and transportation added that he lack of funding is “staggering”.

“I don’t think that we can move on from this topic without, of course, mentioning our absolute despair at the fact that the government have given South Yorkshire nothing for buses,” Coun Lamb told the meeting.