Plans were approved in 2020 for the demolition of the existing extension to the rear of the The Bluecoat pub, on The Crofts, to make way for a new, larger extension.

The garden was also set to be extended in a bid to provide more seating for customers.

The Grade II-listed building next to the Town Hall was opened as a charity school in 1708, known as the Blue Coat School, after the school’s uniform.

The scaled back plans have been put down to “the change in economic climate,” and will involve “refurbishment works which will bring the property back to the company standards – as well as improved provisions for staff.”

The proposals include transforming an existing storeroom into a staff room, as well as the instillation of a partition wall to make space for a staff toilet.

An external staircase is also proposed to improve the route from the bar and kitchen to customers seated outdoors.

Planning documents state: “The old stone masonry of the building holds strong character and pays an important tribute to the time in which it was erected; the proposed does not intend to impinge on the existing character of the building.

“We believe the impact of the development of the asset is of a positive nature, preserving all of the key assets which make the building unique.