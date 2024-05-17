Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gallery shows filming on location in Sheffield on new BBC thriller Reunion, featuring big names, captured in pictures

It is the latest high profile film project to hit Sheffield - and these 17 pictures tell the story.

Film crews have been sighted at locations across Sheffield this week, after work began to film the forthcoming BBC thriller Reunion in the city.

Our pictures in the gallery below show the teams working at those locations, with all the equipment, as work proceeds.

The film includes a number of big names in its cast. including Anne-Marie Duff, best known for playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, and Eddie Marsan, who has appeared in a string of Hollywood films and worked with directors including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams.

So far, filming has been seen taking place in Crookes Cemetery, Crookes; at houses on Redmires Road, Lodge Moor; and at the Hell’s Kitchen Diner, on East Bank Road, which has been altered with a new identity for the project.

It is understood that the cast and crew have also been seen at Crookes Social Club, in Crookes, and at the Shiny Sheff pub, near Lodge Moor, which have both been used as bases for catering.

And a sign outside Hell’s Kitchen Diner has confirmed that the venue will return to being Hell’s Kitchen Diner at the end of the week.