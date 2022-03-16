The project – called Adapting our park and our community to climate change – is using £8,450 of National Lottery funding to climate proof Whirlow Brook Park, both with planting new trees and reducing short-mown grass areas as well as educating park users and others in the community as to how they can adapt their own gardening habits.

Friends of Whirlow Brook Park will also work with Sheffield Hallam University and the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust to run research and a demonstration project to slow the flow of the Limb Brook using natural interventions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, has been praised at the launch of its project to take action over climate change. Pictured is the launch event for the project, called Adapting our park and our community to climate change

Shadow climate change minister and Sheffield Hallam MP, Oliva Blake, told the launch of the project at Whirlow Brook Hall: “I am absolutely delighted that Friends of Whirlow Brook Park have been rewarded with National lottery funding for their hard work bringing together the community and protecting the park from climate change. It was brilliant to be a part of the launch event and hear more about the plans to research, educate and make positive changes to enhance the resilience of this important green space in Sheffield.”

National Lottery funding

John Mothersole, chairman of The National Lottery Community Fund England Committee, said: “Communities have a big role to play in climate change – even small steps can make a big difference. Here in Sheffield, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park are involved in this fantastic local project that, thanks to National Lottery funding, will bring people together to take climate action, helping to move the UK move towards net zero and supporting communities.”

Shelagh Woolliscroft, chairman of The Friends of Whirlow Brook Park said of the project: “It will give our community the skills both to anticipate and also to mitigate the effects of climate change in the future and give us a road map for at least the next 20 years.”

The Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, has been praised at the launch of its project to take action over climate change. Pictured is the launch event for the project, called Adapting our park and our community to climate change, are Ian Rotherham and Olivia Blake

Dore and Totley

Dore and Totley ward councillor, Colin Ross, said the project was showing the way forward.

He said: “We all need to be aware of the steps that we can take collectively and individually to help tackle climate change.

“Whilst each initiative in itself will not make a huge difference, added together they can cumulatively make a big impact. We hope this scheme will encourage many people to modify their habits and follow this lead.”

The Sheffield community group, Friends of Whirlow Brook Park, has been praised at the launch of its project to take action over climate change. Pictured is the launch event for the project, called Adapting our park and our community to climate change

Friends of Whirlow Brook Park received lottery funding from Together For Our Planet – a programme that supports communities to take action on climate change.

The first of the community events under the scheme will be on Saturday March 26, 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, when Professor Ian Rotherham runs an Eco-Audit Survey in the park and valley.

It involves a targeted ‘walkover’ survey to consider the problems, issues and the opportunities in different areas across the park and valley for climate change action. The ideas generated will form a basis for future action.

It runs from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and people interested in taking part can register by logging on to https://bookwhen.com/sybrg/e/ev-sqlq-20220326100000.