Sheffield’s hills are one of it’s most famous features.

But where are the highest points in the city when it comes to where people live?

The Star found out from the experts which residential roads are at the highest, sky-scraping altitudes, and went out to visit them to find out what they are like to live on.

We found out which streets were the highest from Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency for Great Britain, which creates detailed maps including information on the height of hills.

The view at the end of Sheffield’s highest street

And from the information they provided, we found out that the highest residential road in the city is Redmires Way near Lodge Moor – home to over a dozen families close to Redmires Road.

Located a few yards beyond the Three Merry Lads pub, it is just up the hill from the last houses on the main road, standing at an altitude of 302m – making it the highest residential street in the city. From their street, residents have an unbroken view across the wild countryside on the foothills of the Pennines.

One resident, John McCready, described it as a great place to live. He told The Star: “It’s beautiful. That view at the end of the road, how do you describe it? It’s a beautiful view right across an open valley. I think it is the best thing about it here.

Sheffield’s highest street

“If I had to choose a place, anywhere, and I could magically own my own place there, I would want a beautiful view across a valley, but on the edge of a village at the edge of town. We have that.”

He said he knew and liked his neighbours, growing up with many of them.

The downside? He said there had always been lots of snow in the past, some of the deepest in the city. In the past, show ploughs had not always come out as far as them. But he thinks the winters in recent years have been milder than those seen in previous decades.

Lofty Hallam Grange Road is one of the highest points

On the day of our visit the wind is blowing in across the fields, making it difficult to speak for a video. It lashes the rain across.

Further down Redmires Road, a few minutes drive away, is the second highest street in the city.

The experts at Ordnance Survey pinpointed this to the intersection of Redmires Road and Barncliffe Crescent. However at the point at which the roads meet, it has become Hallam Grange Road. That junction stands at 295m.

Sandringham Place is at nearly 300m

One former resident, who lived for 20 years around 200 yards from that junction said: “Growing up, school was near, it felt a bit distant from shops and facilities, although the Shiny Sheff pub was quite handy.

“But it was also good for sledging in the winter, although those hills were sometimes a problem in the snow. There were good places nearby for sledging though.

“I remember waiting for a 51 at the bus stop there. On windy days the bus shelter at the top of Hallam Grange Road used to really rattle – it sometimes sounded like it would take off, but it never did!”

The third highest street? Blackbrook Road, again near Lodge Moor, off Redmires Road, standing at 293m.

And fourth placed? The southern end of Sandringham Place, on the site of the former Lodge Moor Hospital, at 291m.