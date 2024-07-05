Three Merry Lads Lodge Moor: Historic Sheffield pub ready to re-open, months after closure of popular venue
The Three Merry Lads, near Lodge Moor, was repossessed by the company which owns it back in April, with concerns over its future.
Re-possession notices were posted in its windows, and the car park was sealed off with large orange barriers to prevent vehicles accessing its premises.
But now new licencees are in place, with Damian Chapman and Heather Marsden looking to put the pub, on Redmires Road, back on the map as a community-focused family-friendly pub serving food.
They say the pub will be dog friendly, too, and will serve complimentary bowls of water and treats to customers’ pets.
In preparation for the reopening, Damian and Heather have painted the inside of the pub, tidied up the large garden and ensured the children’s play area is in full working order.
The pub reopens at 11.30am on Saturday. It will initially serve drinks only. Food will be introduced later next week with the starting date announced on the pub’s Facebook page.
The menu will focus on freshly prepared homemade pub classics such as pies and Sunday roasts. On the drinks front, there will be a wide selection of premium beers, wines and spirits. Cask ales will be a specialty and barista quality coffee will be on offer all day.
Damian and Heather have lots of plans for the pub but say it will be a “work in progress” with new dishes and events introduced over time.
On the cards are activities such as a quiz night, live music, a summer family fun day, a monthly senior citizens' dinner with music from the past and charity fundraisers in aid of local good causes, such as The Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.
Damian said: “We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve had from the community and all their good wishes. We can’t wait to open the doors and meet everyone.
“We want to restore The Three Merry Lads to the heart of the community and we’ll be canvassing people to find out what they would like to see.”
Chris Carratt, Star Pubs’ area manager said: “Damian and Heather are experienced licensees and are passionate about creating a great pub that everyone can enjoy. We wish them all the best!”
The pub will be screening the Euros on its two TVs on Saturday.
