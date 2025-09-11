Yorkshire Water has been granted permission to cut the amount of water released by reservoirs into rivers to combat record low stocks.

The company applied for drought permits from the Environment Agency covering 19 sites.

The EA said it had been assured there were ‘clear plans’ to limit the impact on the environment, along with ‘strong evidence’ of YW’s ‘ongoing commitment to reduce leaks and improve water efficiency’.

Langsett Reservoir, near Barnsley, in July. | Yorkshire Water

In normal circumstances YW must release a certain amount of water from reservoirs to maintain the health of rivers, it added.

Reservoir stocks fell to 30 per cent this week, a record low for early September, after the warmest summer on record.

Standpipes could be introduced at 20 per cent, Yorkshire Water’s drought plan states.

Currently, some 17 per cent of drinking water is lost to leaks.

Claire Barrow, Environment Agency Yorkshire drought manager, said there was a “serious deficiency in water supplies.”

She added: “Although the recent rainfall in Yorkshire is welcome, more sustained rain is needed over several months to refill rivers and reservoirs, without which water supplies will continue to decline.

“These permits will allow Yorkshire Water’s reservoir stocks to remain for longer, so as to protect that level of public supply.”

Yorkshire officially moved to drought status on June 12. A hosepipe ban started on July 11 and could last into 2026.

The seven reservoirs in the south group (near Sheffield) are:

Scout Dike Reservoir

Underbank (Langsett) Reservoir

Underbank (Midhope) Reservoir

Damflask Reservoir

More Hall Reservoir

Lower Rivelin Reservoir / Rivelin Depositing Pond

Dunford Bridge maintained flow (Winscar and Lower Windleden Reservoirs)

The 12 reservoirs in the north west group are:

Carr Bottom Reservoir (Wharfedale)

Doe Park Reservoir (Bingley)

Eldwick Reservoir (Shipley)

Embsay Reservoir (Craven)

Grimwith Reservoir (Craven)

Hewenden Reservoir (Bingley)

Leeming Reservoir (Worth Valley)

Leeshaw Reservoir (Worth Valley)

Reva Reservoir (Yeadon)

Silsden Reservoir (Craven)

Weecher Reservoir (Baildon)

Springhead Weir (Worth Valley)