Millhouses Park is the best park ‘by miles’ say Sheffield Star readers with other favourites including Hillsborough, Graves and Norfolk

Sheffield is blessed to be home to some truly stunning green spaces and parks.

There are 13 city parks, 20 district parks and 50 local parks for Sheffield’s residents and visitors to enjoy. We’d go as far as to say we are spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor spaces to walk, play and enjoy nature.

So with the sun shining over Sheff, we decided to ask our readers which parks are their favourite over on our Facebook page and there was a clear winner.

Children enjoying the old pool in the 1970s.

Millhouses Park is located in the Millhouses neighbourhood of Sheffield and boasts an impressive 12.87 hectare park. It is just 3.5 miles from the city centre and has been a public park for over 100 years. The park has many amenities such as a boating lake, a cafe and a playground - so it’s easy to see why it's such a popular choice with our readers.

Why do Sheffield people love Millhouses Park?

It’s not hard to see why people love Millhouses Park as it is jam packed with activities and gorgeous greenery. The spot is popular with families, and Star reader Phillip Jowett recommends the park as a great place to take children. He wrote: “We went last Saturday with the grandson. It was great to see all the young kids playing and enjoying themselves.”

While Matt Johnson commented that Millhouse Park is the best “by miles”.

The boat lake is a popular summer destination for families.

Lesley Bamber O’Meara told The Star he has visited the park since he was a young man finishing his O Level exams, writing on our Facebook page: “I was there at Easter and went to the cafe overlooking the paddle boats which are now elegant swans. I’m so thankful that some things haven’t changed. It’s a wonderful park - please let it remain so.”

Nostalgia is a common theme with Millhouses Park with many people remembering visiting the green space during their childhood. Liz Peaty wrote: “It brings back childhood memories”.

What amenities does Millhouses Park have to offer?

With summer coming up one of the best features is undoubtedly the boating lake - a boat ride costs just £2. It is the only boating lake in Sheffield and it is open from 10.30am to dusk most days - if you want to book a boat in advance of a trip to the park you can contact them here.

The boating lake is home to the iconic swan boats - which can be rented for £2 per ride.

The playground at Millhouses has many fun features for children to enjoy including a skate park and a zip wire. The playground is adventure style and has balance beams, climbing bars and even a climbing wall (suited for ages four to 11).

The cafe is a perfect spot to relax after a long walk around the park - it is open from 9am to 4.30pm daily. The Millhouses Park Cafe serves homemade meals and desserts which have been prepared on the premises.

The Millhouses Park gardens are a wonderful place to see spring flowers in bloom, situated at the entrance to the park and offer a scenic route for walkers to enjoy.

Many of our readers fondly remember visiting the park when they were children.