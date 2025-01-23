Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A controversial Sheffield bus gate is affecting rush hour traffic 18 months after it was installed, it is claimed.

Several readers said their journeys home are longer than before the restriction was launched on Arundel Gate in March 2023.

The Star recently revealed it is still catching more than 80 drivers-a-day, earning Sheffield City Council £72,325 in October alone. In the last 12 months 40,017 people have been fined, raising £1,181,380.

The bus gate on Arundel Gate is affecting rush hour traffic 18 months after it was installed, it is claimed. | National World

The bus gate bans all traffic except buses, taxis and private hire cars from driving north towards Castle Square beyond the Novotel hotel. The aim is to cut air pollution and speed up buses.

On The Star’s Facebook page Nik Reeves-McLaren said it now takes him three times longer to drive home to Beighton than to cycle.

He said: “The council has made it so you are only supposed to drive on the ‘ring road’ which is now gridlocked during rush hour.

“It takes me three times longer to drive home this week compared to the half hour it took me to cycle home to Beighton.

“Most roads are now blocked off, or one way. The traffic system is completely broken. If there’s a bigger vision in mind I can’t see what it is.”

He went on to say cycling is his first choice, although not always an option, and the Trans Pennine Trail means he can get almost all the way into town off-road.

Sharon Kerkhoff said her bus from Arundel Gate to Woodseats is about 40 minutes now compared to 25 previously.

She added: “There’s no way all the standing traffic with their engines running is not causing more pollution. Just a cash cow for the city council.”

Sheffield City Council says air quality has improved since the bus gate was launched and income is spent on highway maintenance and subsidising public transport.

Robert Wiseman said his journeys are now much longer

“All the traffic is being pushed down on to Brown Street and Matilda Street. The traffic at peak times is ridiculous, what used to take me 10 mins travelling down Arundel Gate on to Commercial Street and then the Parkway now takes up to 50 minutes.”

Many readers believe drivers are at fault.

Up to 360 unsuspecting drivers-a-day were being fined initially for entering the bus gate.

After an outcry, in October 2023 the council installed large red signs stating’ Bus Gate Enforcement NOW STARTED’, although previously, some drivers had said they were unclear what a bus gate is.

David Scothern said: “I mean, it’s not like it’s a secret bus gate. If you don’t want to be charged, follow the rules.”

Sheila Reynolds: “People can’t read road signs and if they do, can’t understand them. A typical example is they will not use bus lanes that are only operational between certain hours. There are enough signs to tell you.”

Margaret Brown said: “It’s really VERY obvious. It’s more indicative of people’s complete lack of awareness and ability to take responsibility for their own mistakes.

“If someone can miss all the signs they need more than a fine - they need their licence revoking. And a trip to Specsavers.”