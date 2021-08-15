Around £200,000 of cannabis seized as smell picked up by Sheffield factory's air conditioning

Officers were called out after concerns were raised about the aroma which had started to be noticed in the building in Hillsborough by the people working there.

It turned out the smell had been blown in through the air conditioning units.

Sheffield North West neighbourhood officers with drugs seized in recent actions in Hillsborough

Sgt Simon Kirkham, from Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team, said: “We received reports from a local factory of a strong smell of cannabis permeating through the building.

"It transpires it was being taken in via air conditioning systems.”

They checked the roof near the air conditioning units and worked out the location of the smells before speaking to a number of residents on Bradfield Road.

Officers entered two two separate properties and described both as having been ‘extensively modified’ for cannabis production.

He said they took another £200,000 worth of cannabis off the streets as a result.

He added: “In less than a week and in less than half a mile radius in Hillsborough, the team has made safe five properties and seized just under £1 million of drugs destined for the streets of Sheffield and possibly beyond. We mail dropped the local residents bringing them up to speed and the support has been fantastic. Locals have been brilliant.”

It follows raids on properties on Penistone Road and Owlerton Green earlier in the month, which uncovered around £750,000 worth of drugs. A third raid was made on an address on Holme Lane found evidence a crop had previously been grown there.