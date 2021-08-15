Two arrested on Sheffield estate for breaching early prison release conditions

Members of the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team’s Parson Cross team made the first of the two arrests on Thursday, they have revealed, with a second arrest following the next day, on Friday.

Thurday’s action saw a 37-year-old man arrested on Yew Lane, Parson Cross. Officers said that he had been recalled to prison for breaching his licensed conditions following what they described as ‘acquisitive crime convictions’.

Then on Friday, another arrest was made, when officers detained a 20-year-old man who have previously been in prison for ‘burglary offences’, and was also recalled having breached his licensed release conditions.

He was arrested on Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He was soon walking the walk into custody cell 46 and then back to prison.”