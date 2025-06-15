Worried police mount search for missing girl, 15, with links to Sheffield and Barnsley

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 15th Jun 2025, 08:13 BST
A search is underway to find a missing 15-year-old girl who has links to Sheffield and Barnsley, and was last seen two days ago.

Leah is missing from Chesterfield, and was last seen in the town on the afternoon of Friday, June 13, 2025.

She did not return, and has subsequently been reported missing.

Derbyshire Police have launched an appeal for the public’s help to find the missing 15-year-old, in which they confirm she has links to Sheffield and Barnsley.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are becoming concerned for Leah’s welfare and want to hear from anyone who knows where she is now.

“Leah is living in Chesterfield but has strong links to Barnsley and Sheffield, and may have travelled there.

“She is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with bleached blonde hair with the roots coming through.

“She was last seen wearing a blue top, blue leggings, white Nike trainers and was carrying a small handbag.

“Do you recognise Leah from the photo or do you know where she might be now?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police immediately using one of the below methods:

• Website: |Derbyshire Police has crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

• Facebook: You can send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone: Call them on 101

Please quote incident number 735 of June 13, 2025.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

