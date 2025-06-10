Eckington Woods: Biker airlifted to hospital after crash in popular woods near Sheffield
Derbyshire Police were sent to the scene after the crash, at Eckington Woods near the border between Sheffield and Derbyshire, after the incident was reported to emergency service on Friday.
The site is described by officers as a known hotspot for off road bikers, and police say they will continue to respond to complaints of illegal and anti-social off-road biking.
Derbyshire Police said a male rider had fallen from his motorbike, suffering a suspected broken femur.
“The male was safely airlifted to hospital,” said a spokesman.
Police then searched the area for other riders who were thought to have also been riding in the area, after they had been told that a group of bikers had entered the woods from the Ridgeway area.
The police spokesman said officers used local knowledge to anticipate the group’s route and intercept one of the riders on Gas House Lane.
They added that the rider attempted to escape and rode past two officers at speed.
“A short foot pursuit followed, resulting in the rider being safely detained,” they added.
“The male was issued traffic offence reports for riding with no licence and no insurance.”
