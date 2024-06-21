Woodhead Pass A628: Major Sheffield to Manchester Pennines route closed by crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways says the crash has stopped traffic in both directions on the A628 Woodhead Pass, with the collision happening late this morning.
Emergency services are on the scene, they have confirmed.
National Highways Yorkshire Yorkshire said in a statement: “Traffic is stopped in both directions on the A628 between the junctions with the A6024 Woodhead and the A616 Flouch due to a collision.”
They stated that South Yorkshire Police are on the scene, and that there are delays on the approach the the incident.
The Woodhead Pass is one of the two major link roads connecting Sheffield and Manchester across the Pennines, along with the A57 Snake Pass.
Both carry large volumes of traffic between the two cities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.