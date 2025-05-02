West Street fire: Tiger Works temporarily closed after blaze above neighbouring Firepit Rocks on Sheffield party street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A flat above Firepit Rocks on West Street was captured engulfed in flames at around 10pm yesterday (May 1).
Videos were quickly shared on social media.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue described the scene as a “major incident,” and fire engines equipped with aerial ladders were used to battle the blaze.
Videos of the scene captured the firefighting operation as residents and revellers out last night stopped to watch the drama unfold.
Today, any damage to the building or flats is not visible from street level.
But water continues to drip to the pavement outside Firepit Rocks.
A sign in the entrance to Tiger Works, next door, reads: “Unfortunately, we are closed due to a safety hazard in the flats above the adjacent building. Apologies for any inconvenience.”
A spokesperson for SYFR said: “Firefighters from Central, Birely Moor, Rotherham and Parkway fire stations were called at 9:48pm yesterday to reports of a fire on West Street.
“On arrival crews discovered a fire in the roof of a property and used two hose reels with the support of an aerial ladder to extinguish the flames.
"Crews left the scene at 12:34am. The fire is believed to have been started accidently."
Additionally, the fire service have today said officers had “a busy night,” and a list of their overnight incidents include 10 different blazes they responded to, including three separate incidents of vans catching fire either deliberately or on accident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.