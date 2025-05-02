Fuel prices: Here are cheapest petrol pumps in Sheffield for a getaway this Early May bank holiday
With millions of Brits set to hit the road for the Early May bank holiday, petrol prices currently the lowest they’ve been in four years.
The RAC says prices are tumbling down from the current UK average of 136p at the beginning of 2025 to as low as 130p per litre in some stations.
In Sheffield, the cheapest petrol stations in Sheffield as of April 30 are selling for 128.9p per litre for petrol.
It means the Steel City can get a full 50L tank for around £3 less than much of the UK on average.
To help you out, The Star has listed the current cheapest prices for diesel and unleaded in Sheffield below.
Where can I find the cheapest unleaded petrol in Sheffield?
The prices below are taken from the latest prices from Petrolprices.com.
The cheapest petrol and diesel, as is almost always the case, is available from Costco Sheffield, where members can fill up for 125.9p per litre for petrol and 132.9p for diesel.
However, Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road is otherwise the best station to get a full tank for less, where petrol is currently 128.9p per litre and 135.9p for diesel.
- Costco Sheffield, 125.9p
- Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road, 128.9p
- Sainsbury’s Meadowhall North, 128.9p
- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 129.9p
- Sainsbury’s Archer Road, 129.9p
- Morrisons Sheffield Meadowhead, 129.9p
- Morrisons Catcliffe, 129.9p
- Morrisons Ecclesfiend - 129.9p
- Jet Meadow Bank Road, 129.9p
- Shell Bawtry Road, 129.9p
Where can I find the cheapest diesel in Sheffield?
- Costco Sheffield, 132.9p
- Sainsbury’s Vulcan Road, 135.9p
- Shell Bawtry Road, 135.9p
- Morrisons Ecclesfield, 136.9p
- ASDA Sheffield Handsworth, 136.7p
- ASDA Sheffield Manor Top, 137.7p
- Tesco Sheffield Saville Street, 137.9p
- Morrisons Hillsborough, 137.9p
- Tesco Sheffield Abbeydale, 137.9p
- Sainsburys Archer Road, 137.9p
