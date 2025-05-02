Traffic alert after crash on the M1 affecting motorists in Sheffield and Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crash on the M1 is causing delays for motorists travelling in Sheffield and Rotherham this afternoon.

The collision took place on the M1 Southbound earlier today (Friday, May 2, 2025).

It is currently causing disruption from J35A A616 (Stocksbridge) to J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown).

AA is reporting that one lane is closed, with delays building in the surrounding area as a consequence.

Their route planner facility suggests disruption was first reported at approximately 10.45am.

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.