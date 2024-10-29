Toppolis: No investigation as Sheffield pizza shop fire traced to faulty device in flat upstairs

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
A fire at a Sheffield pizza shop that saw four people rescued by officers has been traced to a faulty device in the flat upstairs.

Firefighters were called to the premises of Toppolis pizza grill, in City Road, on Friday (October 25) after a blaze broke out in the flat upstairs at around 9am.

Most Popular
A fire in Sheffield at Toppolis pizza shop in City Road on October 28 has been traced to a faulty electrical device in the flat upstairs.placeholder image
A fire in Sheffield at Toppolis pizza shop in City Road on October 28 has been traced to a faulty electrical device in the flat upstairs. | National World

Four people had to be rescued from inside and two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, with pictures showing how the first-floor property was left blackened and gutted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed investigators have ruled the cause was a faulty device in the flat upstairs.

Investigators were seen entering the building on Friday, but it has now been ruled as the result of a faulty electrical device.placeholder image
Investigators were seen entering the building on Friday, but it has now been ruled as the result of a faulty electrical device. | National World

A spokesperson said: “Four fire engines and one aerial ladder platform were called on Friday to a first floor flat fire on City Road, Sheffield.

“Firefighters used three hose reels to extinguish the flames. Four people were evacuated from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with two people taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

“Fire investigation found that a faulty electrical appliance in the first floor flat caused the accidental fire.”

The conditions of the two people taken to hospital is not known.

South Yorkshire Police has also been contacted for a comment.

Related topics:PeopleSheffieldPropertyFireHospitalSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice