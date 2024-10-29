Toppolis: No investigation as Sheffield pizza shop fire traced to faulty device in flat upstairs
Firefighters were called to the premises of Toppolis pizza grill, in City Road, on Friday (October 25) after a blaze broke out in the flat upstairs at around 9am.
Four people had to be rescued from inside and two people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, with pictures showing how the first-floor property was left blackened and gutted.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now confirmed investigators have ruled the cause was a faulty device in the flat upstairs.
A spokesperson said: “Four fire engines and one aerial ladder platform were called on Friday to a first floor flat fire on City Road, Sheffield.
“Firefighters used three hose reels to extinguish the flames. Four people were evacuated from the building by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus with two people taken to hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.
“Fire investigation found that a faulty electrical appliance in the first floor flat caused the accidental fire.”
The conditions of the two people taken to hospital is not known.
South Yorkshire Police has also been contacted for a comment.