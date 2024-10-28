Take a look at the spooky Halloween house in Sheffield raising scary amounts of money for charity

A house in Sheffield decked out for Halloween is attracting lots of visitors - and raising money for a local animal shelter at the same time.

Jane Spowage and her family have covered 60 Thornbridge Drive in Frecheville, Sheffield, with webs, skeletons and ghouls in hopes of raising lots of money for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

The organisation said: “Huge thanks to Jane Spowage and her family for raising funds for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary with an amazing Halloween Charity Display!

“The display looks fantastic! If you’re in the local area don’t forget to pop over and take a visit!”

Donations are being taken in buckets at the display. Jane and her family hope to emulate the success they saw last year, when they were fundraising for Sheffield Childrens’ Hospital.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the scary sights.

