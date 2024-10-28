Women hospitalised after suffering serious injuries in A629 crash near Sheffield and Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a three vehicle collision at 11.48am on Sunday, October 20, 2024, on the busy a-road near Wortley.
It is reported a black Seat Ateca, a black Hyundai i30 and a white DAF Road Surfacer HGV were involved in a collision.
Two women were taken to hospital after the collision with serious injuries, which are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
On Monday, October 28, 2024, South Yorkshire Police confirmed one of the women remains in hospital, with the other having been discharged.
A 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit for drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released on police bail.
The A629 was closed for a lengthy period after the accident. It was closed at the junctions with Finkle Street, Halbrook Lane and the Stocksbridge Bypass, before the closure was lifted at 5.45pm the same day.
