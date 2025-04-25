Thrybergh crash: Teenager seriously injured in Rotherham collision and man arrested
At 2.12pm today (April 25), emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Vale Road, in Thrybergh, Rotherham.
It is believed that a black and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a bicycle were involved in a collision
Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.
The teenager has been taken to hospital, while a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.12pm today (Friday April 25), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Vale Road, Rotherham.
Emergency services are still on the scene.
