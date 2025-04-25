Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision between a car and a bike.

At 2.12pm today (April 25), emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Vale Road, in Thrybergh, Rotherham.

It is believed that a black and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a bicycle were involved in a collision

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.

The teenager has been taken to hospital, while a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs.

Emergency services have responded to the scene of a road traffic collision including a bike and a Mitsubishi. | Google Mapse

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.12pm today (Friday April 25), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Vale Road, Rotherham.

“It is reported that a black and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a bicycle were involved in a collision.

“Officers and the Ambulance Service attended and a 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency services are still on the scene.

