Thrybergh crash: Teenager seriously injured in Rotherham collision and man arrested

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following a collision between a car and a bike.

At 2.12pm today (April 25), emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Vale Road, in Thrybergh, Rotherham.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

It is believed that a black and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a bicycle were involved in a collision

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.

The teenager has been taken to hospital, while a 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs.

Emergency services have responded to the scene of a road traffic collision including a bike and a Mitsubishi.Emergency services have responded to the scene of a road traffic collision including a bike and a Mitsubishi.
Emergency services have responded to the scene of a road traffic collision including a bike and a Mitsubishi. | Google Mapse

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.12pm today (Friday April 25), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Vale Road, Rotherham.

“It is reported that a black and silver Mitsubishi L200 and a bicycle were involved in a collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers and the Ambulance Service attended and a 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Emergency servicesThryberghHospitalTeenagerDrugsSouth Yorkshire PoliceRotherhamAmbulance service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice