Which is unbelievable really.

So we asked readers what their favourite pub is and The Ball at Crookes won with 12 votes.

Vicki Jaxon, Bev Luke, Kayleigh Overton and Dave Gradwell-Bew all voted for it, as did Kimberley Moch, who said: “The best food and a good variety of drinks as well.”

Terri Johnson also voted for The Ball, but hinted at a conflict of interest: “The Ball, Crookes, because we got the best staff.”

The Prince of Wales on Derbyshire Lane got 11 votes including from Sharon Fillingham and Steve Howson who said: “Great food, great beer garden and mainly great hosts.”

And the Red Lion in Grenoside got four votes including from Brooke Rodgers.

Darren Grubb had three suggestions: “Head of Steam for a great pint and choice. Yates for a dance. Spoons if on a budget.”

Daz Beal also voted for three: “The Yorkshireman Rock Bar. The Church House. The Dove and Rainbow.”

Lisa Oxley nominated a pub famous for its food and its views: “The Old Horns Inn Bradfield best pub, best views, best staff, best food.”

Tracey Sutton also voted for food: “If it’s for food then The Plough at Bradfield.”

Sarah Kelsall voted for The Barley Mow: “Great service and lovely people. They were so attentive, especially when they moved us to another table when a wasp was near so it didn't ruin our meal. Thank you to you all.”

Anthony Watkinson: “Bankers Draft.”

Andy Hart voted for The Harlequin.

Steve Crowder voted for: “Kapital Sheffield. Cracking new place on Wellington Street.”

Andrew Marshall was very specific: “Hallamshire Hotel, West Street, between 1978 and 1989. Currently the New Barrack Tavern, Penistone Road.”

The Ball in Crookes

The Prince of Wales on Derbyshire Lane

Red Lion in Grenoside