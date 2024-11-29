Seven people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Sheffield takeaway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to Spital Hill, Burngreave, after a blaze started inside the venue yesterday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both deployed after receiving an emergency call at just after 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today it was confirmed that seven people were taken to the Northern General Hospital.

It is understood that several people were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The Ambulance service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 3.45pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, November 28) to report a fire at a commercial property on Spital Hill, Sheffield.

“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances, a critical care paramedic and a team leader. Seven patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service sent three fire engines to deal with the incident, two from Sheffield Central and one from Elm Lane fire station.

It is understood a fryer had caught fire, and a number of people had already got out of the building when the crews arrived.

They were on the scene for around an hour, and part of the road was sealed off for a time.