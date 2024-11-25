Stannington fire service incident: Seven fire engines sent out to Sheffield flats

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:59 BST

This was the scene near a major Sheffield high rise block this afternoon.

Seven fire engines were seen outside the Deer Park Road flats, in Stannington this afternoon, after an emergency response by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Crews were sent to the scene after concerns were raised that there was a smell of smoke.

Pictures at the scene showed fire engines outside the flats.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “This was a false alarm. A member of the public reported a smell of smoke, but no fire was found by crews who attended.”

The crews were stood down when no fire could be found.

