Whiston, Rotherham: Woman still in hospital nine days after vicious Pocket Bully attack
Police say that the woman was bitten by a Pocket Bully - a breed similar to the now-banned XL Bully, but shorter in height - on Greystones Road in Whiston, Rotherham, at 11.55am on Wednesday, May 21.
The savage attack left the woman hospitalised with life-changing injuries.
Kimberley Bolan and her partner Lee Hirst were walking along the street when they came across the horrific scene.
They managed to wrestle the dog off and support the woman until ambulances arrived.
They told The Star that after the elderly woman was taken to hospital they ‘just laid on the grass, crying - we were so overwhelmed’.
Police have today (May 30) confirmed to The Star that the woman remains in hospital and is still receiving treatment, more than a week on from the attack.
The dog was seized and taken to police kennels, and officers have reiterated their guidance on dog safety.
So far this year, South Yorkshire Police has launched over 530 investigations into dangerous dog incidents, with over 300 people suffering injuries. Of those, around 30 victims have been under five years old.
Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home, that is known to you, that is a fact.
“We are doing all we can to prevent someone dying as a result of a dog attack.
“We can’t be everywhere, responsibility and action starts with the owners.
“Do your part.”
For more information about dog training and advice, please visit the Blue Cross website.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.