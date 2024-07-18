Sackville Street Barnsley: Homes evacuated and pet rescued after fire breaks out in fifth floor flat
Six fire engines were sent to the scene of the blaze at just after 7pm last night.
A firefighter wearing breathing apparatus went into the burning flat and used a fire extinguisher to deal with the flames.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said oxygen was given to a pet cat which they had been rescued from the fire.
The service said in a statement: “Six fire engines attended a flat fire on Sackville Street, Barnsley after a call was received at 7.11pm.”
They added: “Occupants in neighbouring flats were evacuated as a precaution.
“Once the fire had been dealt with, the ventilation system within the property was used to clear the smoke in the building.
“One cat was also rescued and given oxygen therapy for smoke inhalation. The incident had been dealt with by 8.13pm.”
