Sharrow Lane: Appeal for witnesses over life-threatening moped crash in Sheffield with man, 21, in hospital

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 08:42 BST
Police in Sheffield are asking for witnesses to come forward after a moped rider was left with a critical condition when he reportedly crashed into a parked car.

Sharrow Lane, off Washington Road, was shut by police in the early hours of yesterday morning after a 21-year-old man riding a black Piaggio Fly motorcycle collided with a parked blue Toyota Yarris at around 12.30am.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man riding a moped reportedly crashed into a parked car and was left with life-threatening injuries at 12.26am on August 12 in Sharrow Lane, Sheffield.Police are appealing for witnesses after a man riding a moped reportedly crashed into a parked car and was left with life-threatening injuries at 12.26am on August 12 in Sharrow Lane, Sheffield.
The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. South Yorkshire Police last night said he remains in a critical condition.

Residents told The Star they saw two fire engines on the road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now, officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or who witnessed it to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 15 of August 15, 2024, when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

