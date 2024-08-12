Sharrow Lane: Moped rider, 21, suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting parked car in Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 14:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is reportedly fighting for his life in hospital today after crashing into a parked car last night in Sheffield.

Sharrow Lane, off Washington Road, was shut by police overnight after a man riding a moped, aged 21, collided with a park car at around 12.30am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
File photo. a man aged 21 is in hospital today (August 12) with life-threatening injuries after their moped collided with a parked car on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield shortly before 12.30am.File photo. a man aged 21 is in hospital today (August 12) with life-threatening injuries after their moped collided with a parked car on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield shortly before 12.30am.
File photo. a man aged 21 is in hospital today (August 12) with life-threatening injuries after their moped collided with a parked car on Sharrow Lane in Sheffield shortly before 12.30am. | Google Maps

Residents told The Star the scene was still cordoned off at around 6am this morning (Monday, August 12) but was lifted by around 8am.

One man said they saw two fire engines on the road this morning.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the rider suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and remains in hospital.

Editor’s note: The statement by South Yorkshire Police said the moped rider’s age was 25, but has now issued a correction that he is 21. The story has been updated.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice