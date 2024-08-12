Sharrow Lane: Moped rider, 21, suffers life-threatening injuries after hitting parked car in Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sharrow Lane, off Washington Road, was shut by police overnight after a man riding a moped, aged 21, collided with a park car at around 12.30am.
Residents told The Star the scene was still cordoned off at around 6am this morning (Monday, August 12) but was lifted by around 8am.
One man said they saw two fire engines on the road this morning.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the rider suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision and remains in hospital.
Editor’s note: The statement by South Yorkshire Police said the moped rider’s age was 25, but has now issued a correction that he is 21. The story has been updated.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.