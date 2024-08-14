Varsity on West Street was a popular hang-out for students in particular.

This retro photo gallery captures the fun of a night out there in 2003 and 2004.

Varsity closed in 2014, with the venue becoming Bar and Beyond and later Olivia’s Townhouse.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos of people letting their hair down at Varsity in the noughties?

1 . Big night out Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at Varsity bar, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales

2 . Happy memories Lloyd, Graham, Matt, Pete, Richard and Paul at Varsity, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales

3 . Smiles Danielle and Amy at Varsity, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul Photo Sales