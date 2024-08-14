Sheffield retro: 29 photos taking you back to the noughties at popular Varsity bar on West Street

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Aug 2024, 06:45 BST
These pictures will transport you back two decades to the noughties, and nights out at one of Sheffield’s most popular bars of the time.

Varsity on West Street was a popular hang-out for students in particular.

This retro photo gallery captures the fun of a night out there in 2003 and 2004.

Varsity closed in 2014, with the venue becoming Bar and Beyond and later Olivia’s Townhouse.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos of people letting their hair down at Varsity in the noughties?

1. Big night out

Debbie Mills, Victoria Gasston, Gemma Shaw and Alex Westran at Varsity bar, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

2. Happy memories

Lloyd, Graham, Matt, Pete, Richard and Paul at Varsity, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

3. Smiles

Danielle and Amy at Varsity, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

4. Cheers

Jo, Emma and Vicky at Varsity, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2004 Photo: Cher Permaul

