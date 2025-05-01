Search mounted for missing trio of Barnsley teens believed to have travelled across country together
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Savannah and Libby, both aged 17, and 14-year-old Thomas were last seen two days ago on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) in the Worsbrough Common area of the town.
South Yorkshire Police has this afternoon (Thursday, May 1, 2025) has launched a public appeal as officers grow increasingly concerned for their welfare.
A force spokesperson said: “It is believed they have travelled together to London, Nottingham and Leeds and could now be in Wakefield.
“Savannah is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with very long, red hair and is of a slim build.
“She has several piercings.
“Libby is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and is of a slim build.
“She also has several piercings.
“Thomas is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with short, dark brown hair with a long fringe, green eyes and is of a slim build.
“He is believed to be wearing a navy blue tracksuit and black trainers.
“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Savannah’s, Libby’s and Thomas’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.
“Have you seen them?
“Do you know where they might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101.
Please quote incident number 668 of April 29, 2025 when you get in touch.
You can access their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/7sN4i
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.