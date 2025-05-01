Search mounted for missing trio of Barnsley teens believed to have travelled across country together

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 15:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Worried police are asking for the public’s help to find a trio of missing Barnsley teenagers, believed to have travelled to a number of locations across the country together.

Savannah and Libby, both aged 17, and 14-year-old Thomas were last seen two days ago on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) in the Worsbrough Common area of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has this afternoon (Thursday, May 1, 2025) has launched a public appeal as officers grow increasingly concerned for their welfare.

Savannah (left) and Libby (middle), both aged 17, and 14-year-old Thomas (right) were last seen two days ago on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley Savannah (left) and Libby (middle), both aged 17, and 14-year-old Thomas (right) were last seen two days ago on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley
Savannah (left) and Libby (middle), both aged 17, and 14-year-old Thomas (right) were last seen two days ago on Tuesday (April 29, 2025) in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley | Submit

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed they have travelled together to London, Nottingham and Leeds and could now be in Wakefield.

“Savannah is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with very long, red hair and is of a slim build.

Savannah Savannah
Savannah | Submit

“She has several piercings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Libby is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and is of a slim build.

LibbyLibby
Libby | Submit

“She also has several piercings.

“Thomas is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with short, dark brown hair with a long fringe, green eyes and is of a slim build.

ThomasThomas
Thomas | Submit

“He is believed to be wearing a navy blue tracksuit and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Savannah’s, Libby’s and Thomas’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.

“Have you seen them?

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“Do you know where they might be?”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 668 of April 29, 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access their online portal here: https://orlo.uk/7sN4i

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceLeedsNottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice