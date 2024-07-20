Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you seen Richard?

A man has disappeared from the Rotherham area after he was last seen on CCTV at 1am this morning.

Richard, aged 62, was last seen today (July 20) at 1.27am in Queen Road in the Swallownest area.

He is described as a white man with shaved grey hair, of Slim build and 5ft 4in tall. Richard was last seen black jeans, a dark coloured jacket and white trainers, as shown in this CCTV image. Richard also wears glasses.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Richard? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 175 of July 20, 2024, when you get in touch.

You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/