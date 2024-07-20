Rotherham missing person: Help find Richard, 62, who disappeared after being spotted on CCTV at 1am today
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Richard, aged 62, was last seen today (July 20) at 1.27am in Queen Road in the Swallownest area.
He is described as a white man with shaved grey hair, of Slim build and 5ft 4in tall. Richard was last seen black jeans, a dark coloured jacket and white trainers, as shown in this CCTV image. Richard also wears glasses.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Richard’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen Richard? Do you know where he might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 175 of July 20, 2024, when you get in touch.
You can contact us online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.