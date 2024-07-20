Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With summer finally making an appearance this weekend, the top ten pubs across the UK for soaking up the sun have been revealed - and Sheffield has made the list.

Eat Drink Meet, a website and app that allows you to find a pub near you using specific criteria, has named the UK’s 10 best pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces to enjoy eating al fresco this summer.

The list has ranked the best outdoor dining spots in key cities across the country, ready for the public to make the most out of summer now it’s finally here.

Out of the top 10, one Sheffield venue ranked at number five thanks to its “magnificent” courtyard spaces, and extensive history.

Have you guessed where it is? They are talking about The Fox House, on Hathersage Road, in Longshaw.

This country pub dates back to 1773, and has been a much-loved watering hole for locals and travellers alike for hundreds of years. It offers plenty of outdoor seating for those looking to sit back and relax, particularly after a walk in the scenic surroundings of Burbage Valley.

The dog-friendly venue has a seasonal menu that is packed with hearty pub classics. It is particularly well known for its steak and mushroom pie, and beer-battered fish and chips.

As we approach the last week of what has been a largely washout July, the Met Office has predicted that temperatures are looking much more positive in August.

For those that are thinking of travelling further afield, here is the full list of top UK pubs for al-fresco dining and drinking, according to Eat Drink Meet.

The Nightingale, Worcester The Cunning Man, Reading The Swan Inn, Norwich The Cat and Fiddle, Christchurch The Fox House, Sheffield The Grange Farm, Leicester The Devon Doorway, Wirral The Smugglers Rest, Peacehaven The Beacon, Newcastle The Crown, Wolverhampton