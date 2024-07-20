The Fox House: Sheffield pub makes list of top 10 venues in the UK for al fresco dining in summer 2024

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
With summer finally making an appearance this weekend, the top ten pubs across the UK for soaking up the sun have been revealed - and Sheffield has made the list.

Eat Drink Meet, a website and app that allows you to find a pub near you using specific criteria, has named the UK’s 10 best pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces to enjoy eating al fresco this summer.

The list has ranked the best outdoor dining spots in key cities across the country, ready for the public to make the most out of summer now it’s finally here.

Out of the top 10, one Sheffield venue ranked at number five thanks to its “magnificent” courtyard spaces, and extensive history.

Have you guessed where it is? They are talking about The Fox House, on Hathersage Road, in Longshaw.

This country pub dates back to 1773, and has been a much-loved watering hole for locals and travellers alike for hundreds of years. It offers plenty of outdoor seating for those looking to sit back and relax, particularly after a walk in the scenic surroundings of Burbage Valley.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Sheffield and across South Yorkshire with our free daily newsletter.

The dog-friendly venue has a seasonal menu that is packed with hearty pub classics. It is particularly well known for its steak and mushroom pie, and beer-battered fish and chips.

As we approach the last week of what has been a largely washout July, the Met Office has predicted that temperatures are looking much more positive in August

For those that are thinking of travelling further afield, here is the full list of top UK pubs for al-fresco dining and drinking, according to Eat Drink Meet.

  1. The Nightingale, Worcester
  2. The Cunning Man, Reading 
  3. The Swan Inn, Norwich
  4. The Cat and Fiddle, Christchurch
  5. The Fox House, Sheffield
  6. The Grange Farm, Leicester
  7. The Devon Doorway, Wirral
  8. The Smugglers Rest, Peacehaven
  9. The Beacon, Newcastle
  10. The Crown, Wolverhampton
