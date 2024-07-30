Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hallway of a block of flats in Sheffield was destroyed in a suspected arson attack last night.

The residents of six council flats in Woodhouse Court, Beighton, are unable to return home today after the blaze broke out at shortly before 12.45am.

The porch area of a Sheffield flat block in Woodhouse Close has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack after a fire was deliberately set in a wheelie bin by the building. | Dean Atkins

A fire was reportedly set in a wheelie bin under a small porch behind the block, which quickly spread indoors.

One resident, Kamla Gilbert, 65, told The Star how she was sat up unable to sleep last night when she inexplicably felt “something was wrong.”

She said: “I thought I could hear something outside and I just knew something was wrong. I went cold all over. I was frozen.

The fire was set in the bin area behind a council flat block on Woodhouse Court, Beighton. | Dean Atkins

“I started to hear a sort of popping noise, or like someone was bouncing a ball.

“That’s when I opened my door and saw the orange flames.

“The bins were leant up against the communal area windows and were on fire. I heard the glass cracking. It was terrifying.”

After calling 999, Kamla and another neighbour woke everyone in the block, before they were asked to evacuate by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.

“They had the fire out in seconds, “ said Kamla.

“We were all stood outside in our night clothes. Then they told us we wouldn’t be allowed back inside any time soon. Three of us were put up in a hotel in the city centre by the council.

“It occurs to me now how there is only one staircase in the flat block. If it had spread further inside people upstairs would have had no way to get out. It makes me feel very unsafe when I thought I was safe before.”

Pictures show how the porch area where the bins were kept has been destroyed today, with smoke damage throughout the lower floors.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the blaze as a suspected arson attack.

They said: “At 12.46am today, we were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to reports of a suspected arson at Woodhouse Court, Sheffield. The ambulance service also attended.

“The residents of six flats were temporarily evacuated and no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”