Terror as residents flee Sheffield flats after suspected arson attack in middle of night
The residents of six council flats in Woodhouse Court, Beighton, are unable to return home today after the blaze broke out at shortly before 12.45am.
A fire was reportedly set in a wheelie bin under a small porch behind the block, which quickly spread indoors.
One resident, Kamla Gilbert, 65, told The Star how she was sat up unable to sleep last night when she inexplicably felt “something was wrong.”
She said: “I thought I could hear something outside and I just knew something was wrong. I went cold all over. I was frozen.
“I started to hear a sort of popping noise, or like someone was bouncing a ball.
“That’s when I opened my door and saw the orange flames.
“The bins were leant up against the communal area windows and were on fire. I heard the glass cracking. It was terrifying.”
After calling 999, Kamla and another neighbour woke everyone in the block, before they were asked to evacuate by South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue.
“They had the fire out in seconds, “ said Kamla.
“We were all stood outside in our night clothes. Then they told us we wouldn’t be allowed back inside any time soon. Three of us were put up in a hotel in the city centre by the council.
“It occurs to me now how there is only one staircase in the flat block. If it had spread further inside people upstairs would have had no way to get out. It makes me feel very unsafe when I thought I was safe before.”
Pictures show how the porch area where the bins were kept has been destroyed today, with smoke damage throughout the lower floors.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said it is investigating the blaze as a suspected arson attack.
They said: “At 12.46am today, we were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to reports of a suspected arson at Woodhouse Court, Sheffield. The ambulance service also attended.
“The residents of six flats were temporarily evacuated and no injuries were reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”
SYFR also confirmed: “Bins had been deliberately set on fire which spread to the building. Six flats were evacuated and four occupants suffered smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at 2.55am.”