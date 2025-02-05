Redmires Road: Teen cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Sheffield crash prompting police probe
The collision took place on Redmires Road, which runs from Crosspool to Wyming Brook in Sheffield, at around 6.25pm on Sunday (February 2, 2025).
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) is now appealing for witnesses, as the 19-year-old cyclist remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.
A SYP spokesperson said yesterday (Tuesday, February 4, 2025): “We received a call to report that a cyclist had fallen from his bike on Redmires Road.
“The cyclist, aged 19, is believed to have been travelling downhill from the direction of the reservoir and was accompanied by a second cyclist when he has fallen from his bike.
“He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
“Enquiries are continuing and we are now appealing for the public's help.
“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 6pm and 6.25pm, and may have seen the cyclists in the lead up to the collision or witnessed the aftermath.”
If you think you can help, you can contact police online or by calling 101.
Any relevant footage can be submitted by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-following-injured-cyclist-in-sheffield
Alternatively, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.