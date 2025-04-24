Police reveal shock number of South Yorkshire road deaths in 2025 so far and urge "extra vigilance"
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A total of 14 people have died in crashes on the county’s roads in 2025 so far, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.
That equates to the equivalent of one life per week being lost in South Yorkshire collisions.
It comes as Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings issued the following warning: “Road traffic collisions can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime and have a rippling effect in our communities.
“While every road traffic collision is unique, we know that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable on our roads.
“Extra vigilance can be the difference between life and death.”
South Yorkshire Police has provided The Star with the dates and locations of the county’s fatal crashes in 2025.
They are as follows:
- Thursday, January 9, 2025: Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster
- Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, Rotherham
- Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft, Rotherham
- Thursday, January 23, 2025: Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham
- Saturday, February 1, 2025: High Street, Maltby, Rotherham
- Sunday, February 26, 2025: Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster
- Saturday, March 1, 2025: Sunny Bank Road, Bolsterstone, Sheffield
- Sunday, March 9, 2025: Stubbin Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham
- Monday, March 10, 2025: Roundabout at Junction 5 of the M18 in Hatfield, Doncaster
- Thursday, March 27, 2025: Morthern Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
- Friday, April 4, 2025: A57, Worksop Road, Todwick, Rotherham
- Monday, April 7, 2025: Langsett Reservoir, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield
- Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Carlisle Street, Burngreave, Sheffield
- Saturday, April 12, 2025: Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster
“Five miles per hour can be the difference between a one in five chance and one in three chance of survival.”
Issuing advice on what pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can do to keep themselves safe on the county’s roads, Insp Collings continued: “If you are a pedestrian, use pavements and walkways. If you are crossing a road or carriageway, do not assume a driver has seen you.
“If you are a driver, look out for pedestrians and cyclists and remember to be vigilant for hazards including pedestrians walking out from between parked cars. Should a pedestrian end up in the carriageway, don’t assume they have seen you and your vehicle.
“As you approach, reduce your speed. If a collision occurs, a pedestrian has a greater chance of survival if the speed is lower. Five miles per hour can be the difference between a one in five chance and one in three chance of survival.”
“We are working hard to create safer roads and put those who risk innocent people’s lives before the courts but need everyone’s help.
“Please give the road, and your surroundings your full attention.”
For more information about road safety please visit the SYSRP website: sysrp.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.