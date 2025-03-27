A speeding and drunken driver who failed to slow down or stop after he hit, and fatally injured, a beloved mum-of-three has been condemned for his “cowardly and outrageous” conduct by South Yorkshire’s most senior judge.

The young life of “loyal, kind, generous” Keita Mullen was cruelly snatched from her when Matthew Harris drove straight into her on High Street, Bawtry, Doncaster, after consuming 11 pints of lager.

The beloved 30-year-old leaves behind three children, the youngest of whom was just three-and-a-half months old at the time of Keita’s death.

After being jailed last week, “cowardly” Harris was forced to listen to condemnation from the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for the second time today (March 27, 2025), when he was brought back before Sheffield Crown Court for the judge’s remarks to be read out in full.

Attending court via a prison video link, Harris, aged 36, remained silent as Judge Richardson detailed his “exceptionally dangerous,” “excerable” and ultimately, fatal, conduct in the early hours of July 24, 2022.

Judge Richardson described how Keita and her friend - who also suffered minor injuries - were crossing the road shortly after midnight and had “very nearly” made it on to the kerb on the other side when the crash occurred.

“The defendant simply drove into them without any attempt to stop, save for a fraction of a second before impact. The defendant drove off leaving [her] dead in the road,” said Judge Richardson.

He continued: “In what may only be described as a cowardly and outrageous decision.”

Harris’ cowardice continued in the immediate aftermath of the crash, too, when he fled out of a rear door at the sight of police at his property, and remained at large for four days afterwards.

The court heard how in addition to travelling nine miles per hour (mph) above the 30mph speed limit at the time of the crash, Harris was a banned driver following a conviction for drink driving the previous year, and was therefore also uninsured.

Another aggravating factor, suggested Judge Richardson, was the fact that Harris’ journey in the car was “unnecessary” because he lived a short distance away from Conisbrough Cricket Club, where Harris, formerly of Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough, had spent the afternoon into the evening drinking lager.

“He was driving on a simply unnecessary journey for 14 miles when he could have easily walked home...he consistently drove very badly due to inebriation,” the judge said.

“There was no adaptation whatsoever for the road conditions...other road users demonstrably slowed down due to others coming out of public houses.”

Judge Richardson also deemed Harris to be in an “angry” frame of mind when he made the decision to drive that night, following an argument with his partner.

“It is clear that at the relevant time he was very angry. He drove deplorably, and it is by his truly deplorable driving that the disaster of this case occurred.”

Turning to mitigating factors, Judge Richardson said he regarded the remorse Harris has subsequently exhibited to be “genuine.”

He told Harris, however: “I made it clear to the defendant [last Friday] punishment was demanded, and it was my intention to punish him.”

Judge Richardson handed Harris a prison sentence of 10 years and eight months for the offences of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving a vehicle - driver unlicensed/uninsured at an earlier hearing.

Harris was also handed a driving ban of 12 years, to begin upon his release from custody.

During the first part of the sentencing hearing on Friday (March 21, 2025) Keita’s family detailed the utter, and continuing, devastation caused by Harris’ actions, through victim impact statements read to the court.

Keita’s mother said: “I can never put into words what I have lost, it’s not just birthdays, holidays, and special occasions, but every minute of every day I miss Keita. The pain and emptiness I feel is indescribable and irreparable.

“Keita’s children have lost the most important person and role model in their life. For as long as I live, I will never forget their screams after telling them the devastating news. Each one will have to overcome different difficulties throughout their lives, it is something that should have never been an issue and something they should never have had to face.

“We do not know the impact the death of Keita will have on the children long term, the trauma they have suffered is immeasurable.

“Everything that Keita was, loyal, kind, generous, a beautiful mind and soul were cruelly and callously taken by a person the total opposite, with none of these attributes.”

Keita’s father said that while Harris will one day be able to enjoy his freedom when he is released from custody, they will never again have the freedom to spend time with Keita.

His statement read: “Matthew Harris what you have done to Keita, and all who love her is something you should reflect on every day of your life.

“One day you will regain freedom. None of us affected by her loss will ever be free to spend time with Keita again. That is entirely your fault.”