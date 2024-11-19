Pitsmoor Road police incident: Resident reveals why police ordered him to evacuate home as major road shut
Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were reported to be on the scene last night, near Pitsmoor Road, with reports also of the army and Home Office.
Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, was closed between the junctions of Nottingham Street and Chatham Street, and Pye Bank Road was also closed at the junction with Pitsmoor Road. It was closed from around 6pm and members of the public were told to avoid the area.
Although the roads had re-opened, police still remained on the scene this morning. Police cars could be seen outside a large property set just back from Pitsmoor Road, close to the Nottingham Street junction.
And a car and officers were also still outside an industrial unit at Wood Fold.
South Yorkshire Police said last night that the road was closed ‘due to reports of a concern for welfare’.
But one resident told The Star today that police had asked him evacuate his house because ‘a suspicious package had been found in a nearby business premises’.
He said he had initially refused to leave, but was then told the Home Office and Ministry of Defence was involved and had said they would not do anything until the area was evacuated.
He said at that point he went to his daughter's, later moving to an evacuation centre at the Vestry Hall on Burngreave Road.
He said he was allowed home around 11pm
A nearby businessman said he had heard reports from customers of the army, Home Office, ambulance service and fire service all being at the scene yesterday.
Around five police cars still remained at the scene today.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
