Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents have revealed why they were ordered to evacuate their Sheffield homes, after a police incident last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were reported to be on the scene last night, near Pitsmoor Road, with reports also of the army and Home Office.

Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, was closed between the junctions of Nottingham Street and Chatham Street, and Pye Bank Road was also closed at the junction with Pitsmoor Road. It was closed from around 6pm and members of the public were told to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the roads had re-opened, police still remained on the scene this morning. Police cars could be seen outside a large property set just back from Pitsmoor Road, close to the Nottingham Street junction.

Police outside a property just off Pitsmoor Road, Sheffield, this morning. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And a car and officers were also still outside an industrial unit at Wood Fold.

South Yorkshire Police said last night that the road was closed ‘due to reports of a concern for welfare’.

But one resident told The Star today that police had asked him evacuate his house because ‘a suspicious package had been found in a nearby business premises’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had initially refused to leave, but was then told the Home Office and Ministry of Defence was involved and had said they would not do anything until the area was evacuated.

He said at that point he went to his daughter's, later moving to an evacuation centre at the Vestry Hall on Burngreave Road.

He said he was allowed home around 11pm

A nearby businessman said he had heard reports from customers of the army, Home Office, ambulance service and fire service all being at the scene yesterday.

Around five police cars still remained at the scene today.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.