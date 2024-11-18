Pitsmoor Road closed as emergency services attend "concern for welfare" in Sheffield
Emergency services are currently on scene at Pitsmoor Road in Sheffield.
It is currently closed between the junctions of Nottingham Street and Chatham Street.
Pye Bank Road is also closed at the junction with Pitsmoor Road.
South Yorkshire Police said this is due to reports of a concern for welfare.
The route is closed while emergency services are at work.
The public has been asked to avoid the area while the scene is in place.
SYP wrote on social media: “Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”
They confirmed the road was closed at around 6pm today (November 18).
