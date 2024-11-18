Pitsmoor Road closed as emergency services attend "concern for welfare" in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 18th Nov 2024, 19:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are currently on scene at Pitsmoor Road in Sheffield.

It is currently closed between the junctions of Nottingham Street and Chatham Street.

Pye Bank Road is also closed at the junction with Pitsmoor Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said this is due to reports of a concern for welfare.

The route is closed while emergency services are at work.

Pitsmoor Road closed as emergency services attend "concern for welfare" in SheffieldPitsmoor Road closed as emergency services attend "concern for welfare" in Sheffield
Pitsmoor Road closed as emergency services attend "concern for welfare" in Sheffield | Google Maps/NW

Get our new breaking newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

The public has been asked to avoid the area while the scene is in place.

SYP wrote on social media: “Thank you for your patience and co-operation.”

They confirmed the road was closed at around 6pm today (November 18).

Related topics:Emergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice