Victims of crime in Sheffield have revealed to The Star the list of offences that they have decided against bothering to report to police.

Star readers told us that they decided not to report a string of concerns to South Yorkshire Police, telling us about their experiences since we launched our Silent Crime campaign a month ago, to highlight the issue of unreported and undetected crimes.

Around a half of those who responded to a survey we ran said they had been a victim of crime themselves, but decided against reporting incidents.

And a total of 42 per cent said they had witnessed a crime, but not reported it.

Meanwhile, 39 per cent said someone else they knew had been a victim of crime and decided not to report it.

Those who had been victims of crime said the incidents that they had decided against reporting to police had included intimidation, threats to life and property, anti-social behaviour, robbery, vandalism, attempted break-ins and teenagers shooting BB guns near footpaths.

Among those who had seen a crime, and decided against reporting it, several people who responded cited drug dealing, and types of anti-social behaviour.

And incidents involving friends of the respondents included car crime, anti-social behaviour and an attack by a dog.

We were also told by 53 per cent of those completing the survey that they had reported a crime to the police in the last 12 months - but no further action was taken.

This included complaints of robbery, anti-social behaviour and burglary.

One respondent told us: “I had a jet wash stolen from my shed - brand new. I had ring door footage but the police said that the image wasn't clear enough to proceed.

“It was a jet wash so on the scale of things not high value (about £100) but it unsettles me as I have lived here all my life and had nothing like this happen before.”

And 89 per cent felt the level of crime has generally increased in their area. Areas of concern over increasing crime included drug abuse, burglary, anti-social behaviour and large dogs roaming the streets.

One said: “There seems to be a view that nothing can be done. Local social media sites and neighbourhood groups seems to be the place now where people are sharing what has happened to them for others to be vigilant and aware.”

Another added: “If you could call 101 and someone actually answer it would be a start. I’ve reported things online but it’s very time consuming. You do your public duty and report, then you get a perfunctory call from someone from the police who says there’s nothing they can do

“Even when criminals get to court, the judgements are a joke.”

South Yorkshire Police Federation chairman Steve Kent told The Star recently that South Yorkshire has fewer officers now, around 3,100, than it had in 2010, when there were 3,500.

And he added the South Yorkshire force was one of the poorest funded nationally.

He said demands on police time included many things in addition to solving crime. He said: “We are the agency of last resort.”

“We deal with a hell of a lot of mental health cases, a lot of matters referred to us by our colleagues in social services,” he added.

“They are stretched themselves, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not a policing role to be doing that.”

The Star’s parent company, National World, is going to present the findings of its surveys, run at titles up and down the county, to the Government, so people can tell their stories to those in power.