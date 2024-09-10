A pedestrian has suffered a head injury after a collision with a bus in Sheffield city centre, according to reports.

Eye-witnesses have told The Star the man was involved in a collision as he attempted to cross Furnival Gate towards The Moor in Sheffield.

A pedestrian in Sheffield has reportedly been hit by a bus in the city centre. | Witness

It is reported the man’s head and wing mirror made contact, with the pedestrian knocked to the ground in front of shocked onlookers.

“Elderly ladies had tissues trying to mop up the blood... it was a very nasty gash, much more than a packet of tissues could manage,” one person said, before another witness jumped into action using her jumper to compress a head wound.

The eye-witness added: “(Police officers) were quick to attend and they had first aid kits and administered oxygen for him.”

Witnesses estimated 10 police officers on the scene within minutes of being notified of the collision.

“The driver [of the bus] had had a terrible shock,” the witness added.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.01am today September 10), we received reports of a collision involving a bus and a man.

“The man, suffered a head injury after being clipped by a bus wing mirror near The Moor, Sheffield. He was taken to hospital as a precaution, where he remains.”