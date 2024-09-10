Tragedy as woman's body is found at derelict building in Killamarsh, near Sheffield

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The body of a woman was tragically found at the rear of a derelict property in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, police have confirmed.

Derbyshire Police said the body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was discovered on Sheffield Road just before 6pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

A woman's body was found in a derelict property in Killamarsh, near Sheffieldplaceholder image
A woman's body was found in a derelict property in Killamarsh, near Sheffield | National World

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing after the body of a woman was found in Killamarsh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We received a report just before 6pm on Wednesday 4 September that a body had been found at the rear of a derelict property in Sheffield Road.

“Officers attended and the body of a woman in her 50s was found. Her family has been made aware.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing however at this stage there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Related topics:Derbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice