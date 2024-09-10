An update has been issued on a police probe into a dog attack in a Sheffield park.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police revealed that a four-year-old girl was attacked by two loose dogs - believed to be XL Bullys - as she was playing in a city park with her mum at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two XL Bullys have been seized | National World

Editor’s note: This story previously featured a video of Rivelin Valley Dog Park that was unrelated to the incident in this article. The owner of RVDP contacted the star to ask for this to be removed because clients it made it appear as if the police incident took place at his park, which it did not. The video has now been removed and The Star has apologised to RVDP’s owner.

Today, the force has revealed that the park was was the Nottingham Street Recreation Ground in Burngreave.

The two dogs involved in the attack were seized and remain in police kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another update, SYP said “there have been no arrests made” over the incident.

It is not yet known if officers have spoken to the owner, or owners, of the dogs.

All SYP would say is “enquiries are ongoing”.

The young girl targeted by the dogs was hospitalised.

The dog attack was one of two in South Yorkshire involving children in the sapce of four days.

The other was in Balby, Doncaster, on Friday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion, a young boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog.

It is believed that while the two year-old child was sat on his mother’s knee, a dog, believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, lunged towards the child, several times, causing injuries.

The boy was also taken to hospital.

SYP said the force receives around five reports a day about dogs dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Jonathan Greaves said: "We are continuing to see unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire

“We’re urging all dog owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe. You are responsible for your dog’s actions; you will be the one in court.

“Please remember dogs are animals, they can sometimes be unpredictable in how they react to certain situations.“