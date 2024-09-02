Peak District air ambulance: Climber airlifted to Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, after 20m horror fall

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:55 BST
A climber has been airlifted to Sheffield’s General Northern Hospital after a horrific fall in countryside near the city.

Rescue teams who were called to the scene estimate that the climber had plunged between 15m and 20m while out climbing in the Peak District.

Edale Mountain Rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the scene to help the stricken climber, who was taken by air ambulance to the hospital after suffering what were described as ‘significant injuries’ in the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement that they were called to the scene as part of the emergency response to the incident just before 2.20pm on Saturday, as they packed their kit away after helping an injured cyclist at an earlier incident.

The air ambulance at Stoney Middleton, on its way to the Northern General. Photo: Edale Mountain RescueThe air ambulance at Stoney Middleton, on its way to the Northern General. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue
The air ambulance at Stoney Middleton, on its way to the Northern General. Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue | Edale Mountain Rescue

The group said in a statement: “As we were repacking the kit onto the vehicles from the previous incident we were called to reports of a climber who had fallen a significant distance at Stoney Middleton.

“The team responded immediately along with numerous resources from the ambulance service.

“On arrival the climber was located and found to have fallen 15-20m sustaining significant injuries.

“Working closely with the ambulance service the climber was stabilised and swiftly evacuated to a Helimed for transport to the regional trauma unit in Sheffield. “

It was one of a number of incidents that the mountain rescue teams were called to deal with during a busy Saturday.

Early in the afternoon they had been called to help a walker who had slipped and suffered an ankle injury whilst descending from Back Tor into Castleton.

Edale Mountain Rescue is run as a charity. You can log onto https://www.justgiving.com/edalemrt/ to make a donation towards their work.

They also received a call to assist a mountain biker who had crashed on a track at the side of Howden Reservoir

And they also assisted emergency at a car crash near Brough as they left the Stoney Middleton incident

“We send our best wishes to all of the casualties and extend our thanks to everyone that helped us out over the weekend,” added the mountain rescue team.

